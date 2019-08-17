Food Recall Warning - Heinz brand Turkey Stew baby food recalled due to presence of insects

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2z6jyee

OTTAWA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Heinz brand Turkey Stew 8+ Months baby food from the marketplace due to the presence of insects. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Heinz Turkey Stew 8+ Months Baby Food 213 mL 0 572200 6 2021JN04

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

