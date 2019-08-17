Food Recall Warning - Heinz brand Turkey Stew baby food recalled due to presence of insects
Aug 17, 2019, 00:37 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Heinz brand Turkey Stew 8+ Months baby food from the marketplace due to the presence of insects. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Heinz
|
Turkey Stew 8+ Months Baby Food
|
213 mL
|
0 572200 6
|
2021JN04
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Kraft Heinz Canada: Av.Maharaj@kraftheinz.com, Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations: 1-866-572-3809; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
