Food Recall Warning - Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill brand Regular Ground Veal recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2mZuTtC

OTTAWA, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill is recalling Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill brand Regular Ground Veal from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold at Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill, 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill Regular Ground Veal Variable Starting with 0201111 Sold from June 15, 2019 to June 17, 2019, inclusively

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill: Elvira Radosta, 647-549-8770 or info@globemeats.com; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342, (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

