Food Recall Warning - Glacial Treasure brand frozen chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 01, 2019, 02:15 ET

OTTAWA, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - DD Poultry is recalling Glacial Treasure brand frozen chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Glacial Treasure

Diced Chicken 60/40% (Halal)

Product ID: 25984  

4.54 kg

10885886259844

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Chicken Fajita   

Product ID: 29758

4 kg

10885886297587

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Chicken Fajita  (Halal)       

Product ID: 29759

4 kg

10885886297594

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Cajun Chicken fajita (Halal)

Product ID: 29760

4 kg

10885886297600

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita (Halal)

Product ID: 29770 

4 kg

10885886297709

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita Premium 

Product ID: 29771

4 kg

10885886297716

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Authentic Greek Chicken Gyros Sliced       

Product ID: 31312

4 kg

10885886313126

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Chicken Gyros Wrap       

Product ID: 31534                                              

3.5 kg

10885886315342

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Chicken Shawarma Sliced    

Product ID: 31756

4 kg

10885886317568

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Chicken Pizza/Salad Topping (Halal)

Product ID: 73714

4 kg

10885886737144

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Bulk Chicken Souvlaki Marinated 

Product ID: 66390

4 kg

10885886663900

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Diced 100% White Cook Chicken (Halal)

Product ID: 25762

4 kg

10885886257628

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Diced 100% White Cook Low (Halal)

Product ID: 75762

4 kg

10885886757623

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Diced Chicken 60/40 

Product ID: 29318

4.54 kg

885886293186

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita
Product ID: 29315

4 kg

885886293155

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Chicken Shawarma Legmeat (Halal)

Product ID: 61507

10 kg

10885886615077

1790619-
2660919

Glacial Treasure

Chicken Shawarma Sliced (Halal)

Product ID: 29319

4 kg

8 85886 29319 3

1790619-
2660919

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

