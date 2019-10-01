Food Recall Warning - Glacial Treasure brand frozen chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photo is available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569906160390/1569906166724

OTTAWA, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - DD Poultry is recalling Glacial Treasure brand frozen chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Glacial Treasure Diced Chicken 60/40% (Halal) Product ID: 25984 4.54 kg 10885886259844 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Chicken Fajita Product ID: 29758 4 kg 10885886297587 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Chicken Fajita (Halal) Product ID: 29759 4 kg 10885886297594 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Cajun Chicken fajita (Halal) Product ID: 29760 4 kg 10885886297600 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita (Halal) Product ID: 29770 4 kg 10885886297709 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita Premium Product ID: 29771 4 kg 10885886297716 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Authentic Greek Chicken Gyros Sliced Product ID: 31312 4 kg 10885886313126 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Chicken Gyros Wrap Product ID: 31534 3.5 kg 10885886315342 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Chicken Shawarma Sliced Product ID: 31756 4 kg 10885886317568 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Chicken Pizza/Salad Topping (Halal) Product ID: 73714 4 kg 10885886737144 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Bulk Chicken Souvlaki Marinated Product ID: 66390 4 kg 10885886663900 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Diced 100% White Cook Chicken (Halal) Product ID: 25762 4 kg 10885886257628 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Diced 100% White Cook Low (Halal) Product ID: 75762 4 kg 10885886757623 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Diced Chicken 60/40 Product ID: 29318 4.54 kg 885886293186 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita

Product ID: 29315 4 kg 885886293155 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Chicken Shawarma Legmeat (Halal) Product ID: 61507 10 kg 10885886615077 1790619-

2660919 Glacial Treasure Chicken Shawarma Sliced (Halal) Product ID: 29319 4 kg 8 85886 29319 3 1790619-

2660919

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of these products.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

