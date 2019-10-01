Food Recall Warning - Glacial Treasure brand frozen chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Oct 01, 2019, 02:15 ET
Product photo is available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569906160390/1569906166724
OTTAWA, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - DD Poultry is recalling Glacial Treasure brand frozen chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Diced Chicken 60/40% (Halal)
Product ID: 25984
|
4.54 kg
|
10885886259844
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Chicken Fajita
Product ID: 29758
|
4 kg
|
10885886297587
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Chicken Fajita (Halal)
Product ID: 29759
|
4 kg
|
10885886297594
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Cajun Chicken fajita (Halal)
Product ID: 29760
|
4 kg
|
10885886297600
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita (Halal)
Product ID: 29770
|
4 kg
|
10885886297709
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita Premium
Product ID: 29771
|
4 kg
|
10885886297716
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Authentic Greek Chicken Gyros Sliced
Product ID: 31312
|
4 kg
|
10885886313126
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Chicken Gyros Wrap
Product ID: 31534
|
3.5 kg
|
10885886315342
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Chicken Shawarma Sliced
Product ID: 31756
|
4 kg
|
10885886317568
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Chicken Pizza/Salad Topping (Halal)
Product ID: 73714
|
4 kg
|
10885886737144
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Bulk Chicken Souvlaki Marinated
Product ID: 66390
|
4 kg
|
10885886663900
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Diced 100% White Cook Chicken (Halal)
Product ID: 25762
|
4 kg
|
10885886257628
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Diced 100% White Cook Low (Halal)
Product ID: 75762
|
4 kg
|
10885886757623
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Diced Chicken 60/40
Product ID: 29318
|
4.54 kg
|
885886293186
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
No Spice Chicken Breast Fajita
|
4 kg
|
885886293155
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Chicken Shawarma Legmeat (Halal)
Product ID: 61507
|
10 kg
|
10885886615077
|
1790619-
|
Glacial Treasure
|
Chicken Shawarma Sliced (Halal)
Product ID: 29319
|
4 kg
|
8 85886 29319 3
|
1790619-
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
Share this article