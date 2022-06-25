Food Recall Warning - Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato recalled due to possible norovirus contamination of raspberries used in product
Jun 25, 2022, 00:09 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Product: Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato
- Companies: Angelo's Italian Market Inc. (London, ON)
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus
- Category: Dairy
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Code
|
None
|
Gelato Artigianale
al gusto di Raspberry
|
1 L
|
0 000000 067430
|
None – Sold at Angelo's
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in this product.
The recalled product has been sold at Angelo's Italian Market Inc. (London, ON).
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Angelo's Italian Market Inc., Telephone: 519-473-7772, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
