Food Recall Warning - Fromagerie Bergeron brand Gouda Curds and "Le Populaire" recalled due to Salmonella
Oct 31, 2019, 01:41 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Fromagerie Bergeron Inc. is recalling Fromagerie Bergeron brand Gouda Curds and "Le Populaire" from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Brins de Gouda"
|
100 g
|
0 62036 10100 7
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1763
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Brins de Gouda"
|
200 g
|
0 62036 10200 4
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1763
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
Gouda Curds
|
180 g
|
0 62036 02060 5
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1763
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
Gouda Curds
|
230 g
|
0 62036 10230 1
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1763
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
Gouda Curds
|
300 g
|
0 62036 10300 1
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1763
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Brins de Gouda"
|
340 g
|
0 62036 10340 7
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1764
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Brins de Gouda"
|
600 g
|
0 62036 10600 2
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1764
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Brins de Gouda"
("Refrigéré")
|
600 g
|
0 62036 10600 2
|
Best before: 2019 NO 12
LOT: 19-1764
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Brins de Gouda"
|
2.5 kg
|
None
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1764
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Brins de Gouda"
("Poutine fraîche")
|
2.5 kg
|
None
|
Best before: 2019 NO 06
LOT: 19-1764
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Le Populaire"
|
200 g
|
0 62036 20200 1
|
LOT : 19-1763
BEST BEFORE 2020JA21
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Le Populaire"
|
285 g
|
0 62036 20336 7
|
LOT : 19-1763
BEST BEFORE 2020JA21
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Le Populaire"
|
340 g
|
0 62036 20340 4
|
LOT : 19-1763
BEST BEFORE 2020JA21
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Le Populaire"
|
675 g
|
0 62036 00745 3
|
LOT : 19-1763
BEST BEFORE 2020JA21
|
Fromagerie Bergeron
|
"Le Populaire"
|
2 kg
|
0 62036 22000 5
|
Best before: 2020JA21
Lot: 19-1763
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Fromagerie Bergeron Inc.: Chantal Chouinard at 1-800-265-9634, ext. 256 (8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday); Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
