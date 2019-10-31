Food Recall Warning - Fromagerie Bergeron brand Gouda Curds and "Le Populaire" recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1572495600607/1572495606863

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Fromagerie Bergeron Inc. is recalling Fromagerie Bergeron brand Gouda Curds and "Le Populaire" from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Fromagerie Bergeron "Brins de Gouda" 100 g 0 62036 10100 7 Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1763 Fromagerie Bergeron "Brins de Gouda" 200 g 0 62036 10200 4 Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1763 Fromagerie Bergeron Gouda Curds 180 g 0 62036 02060 5 Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1763 Fromagerie Bergeron Gouda Curds 230 g 0 62036 10230 1 Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1763 Fromagerie Bergeron Gouda Curds 300 g 0 62036 10300 1 Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1763 Fromagerie Bergeron "Brins de Gouda" 340 g 0 62036 10340 7 Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1764 Fromagerie Bergeron "Brins de Gouda" 600 g 0 62036 10600 2 Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1764 Fromagerie Bergeron "Brins de Gouda" ("Refrigéré") 600 g 0 62036 10600 2 Best before: 2019 NO 12 LOT: 19-1764 Fromagerie Bergeron "Brins de Gouda" 2.5 kg None Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1764 Fromagerie Bergeron "Brins de Gouda" ("Poutine fraîche") 2.5 kg None Best before: 2019 NO 06 LOT: 19-1764 Fromagerie Bergeron "Le Populaire" 200 g 0 62036 20200 1 LOT : 19-1763 BEST BEFORE 2020JA21 Fromagerie Bergeron "Le Populaire" 285 g 0 62036 20336 7 LOT : 19-1763 BEST BEFORE 2020JA21 Fromagerie Bergeron "Le Populaire" 340 g 0 62036 20340 4 LOT : 19-1763 BEST BEFORE 2020JA21 Fromagerie Bergeron "Le Populaire" 675 g 0 62036 00745 3 LOT : 19-1763 BEST BEFORE 2020JA21 Fromagerie Bergeron "Le Populaire" 2 kg 0 62036 22000 5 Best before: 2020JA21 Lot: 19-1763

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Company information, Fromagerie Bergeron Inc.: Chantal Chouinard at 1-800-265-9634, ext. 256 (8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday)

