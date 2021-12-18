Food Recall Warning - Fraser Valley Meats brand Whole Kernel Corn (frozen) recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/fraser-valley-meats-brand-whole-kernel-corn-frozen-recalled-due-salmonella

Summary

Brand(s) : Fraser Valley Meats

: Fraser Valley Meats Product : Whole Kernel Corn (frozen)

: Whole Kernel Corn (frozen) Companies: Fraser Valley Meats

Fraser Valley Meats Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Fruits and vegetables (Frozen)

Fruits and vegetables (Frozen) What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Fraser Valley

Meats Whole Kernel

Corn (frozen) ~2 kg 2 000921 000002 Sold between December 3

and December 15, 2021

Issue

Fraser Valley Meats is recalling Fraser Valley Meats brand Whole Kernel Corn (frozen) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The investigation into the source of the foodborne illness outbreak is ongoing; however, at this time there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Fraser Valley Meats, [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

