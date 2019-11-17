Food Recall Warning - Farm Boy brand cheese balls recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Nov 17, 2019, 21:41 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Farm Boy is recalling Farm Boy brand cheese balls from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Farm Boy
|
Cheese Ball Trio –
Fiesta, Cranberry Pecan, Bacon Cheddar
and/or
"FB Cheese Ball Trio"
|
360 g
|
Starting with 0 238211
|
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
|
Farm Boy
|
"FB Blue Cheese &Walnut Ball"
|
180 g
|
Starting with 0 238274
|
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
|
Farm Boy
|
Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball
and/or
"FB Cran Pecan Cheese Ball"
|
180 g
|
8 08912 00884 4
or
Starting with 0 232337
|
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
|
Farm Boy
|
Fiesta Cheese Ball
and/or
Farm Boy Fiesta Cheese Ball
|
180 g
|
8 08912 00883 7
or
Starting with 0 238283
|
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
|
Farm Boy
|
"FB Wht Choc Pecan Cran Ball"
|
180 g
|
Starting with 0 238275
|
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
|
Farm Boy
|
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Ball
and/or
"FB Bacon Chedd. Cheese Ball"
|
180 g
|
8 08912 00885 1
or
Starting with 0 238284
|
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
