Food Recall Warning - Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, sell, or use the recalled products described below.

The recalled products have only been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Only eggs from Hilly Acres Farm with best before dates indicated in the table below where the lot code contains "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package are implicated by the recall.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Farmer John Eyking Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00002

1 DEC 27 N38 JAN 3 N38 JAN 10 N38 Farmer John Eyking Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00005

2 DEC 27 N38 JAN 3 N38 JAN 10 N38 Nova Eggs Large Size White Eggs 18 eggs 0 59001 90118

2 JAN 10 N38

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

