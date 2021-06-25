Food Recall Warning - Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora Français

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Save-On-Foods LP is recalling Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries from the marketplace due to possible Cyclospora contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Dole

Fresh Packed
Blueberries

 

170 g

0 71430 01150 8

14632

15032

15046

15646

15648

Dole

Fresh Packed
Blueberries

 

510 g

0 71430 01154 6

14632

14732

15032

15046

15232

15446

15432

15646

15648

Dole

Fresh Packed
Blueberries

 

1 pint

0 71430 01151 5

15032

15046

15132

15148

15146

15232

15332

15646

15648

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Cyclospora may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. People infected with Cyclospora can experience a wide range of symptoms, including watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. Some people do not get sick at all, while others suffer from a severe upset stomach. Few people get seriously ill.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

