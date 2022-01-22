Food Recall Warning - Consumption of Evive brand Immunity Super Functional Smoothie may cause cyanide poisoning

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/consumption-evive-brand-immunity-super-functional-smoothie-may-cause-cyanide-poisoning

Summary

Brand(s) : Evive

: Evive Product : Immunity Super Functional Smoothie

: Immunity Super Functional Smoothie Companies: Evive Nutrition Inc.

Evive Nutrition Inc. Issue : Food – Chemical

: Food – Chemical Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : Do not consume the recalled product as it contains raw elderberries that naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides, which may cause cyanide poisoning

: Do not consume the recalled product as it contains raw elderberries that naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides, which may cause cyanide poisoning Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Evive Immunity Super Functional Smoothie 150 g None H202131213 2023 MA 06 H202132113 2023 MA 18 H202134213 2023 JN 08

Issue

Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling Evive brand Immunity Super Functional Smoothie from the marketplace due to the presence of raw elderberries, which contain cyanogenic glycosides, a natural toxin.

The recalled product has been sold online.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Raw elderberries naturally contain cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

