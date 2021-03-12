Food Recall Warning - Consumption of certain apricot kernel products may cause cyanide poisoning Français
Mar 12, 2021, 23:42 ET
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1615607619889/1615607625484
OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain apricot kernel products from the marketplace due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below as they contain excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Additional information
|
Apricot Power
|
Bitter Raw Apricot Seeds
|
226.8 g
|
7 528303 370840
|
EXP0121
|
National
|
Chen-Chen
|
Dried Apricot North Almond Seeds
|
170 g
|
0 20616 99366 4
|
Best Before:10.NOV.2021
|
British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan
|
Double Happiness
|
Dried Apricot Seed Mix
|
200 g
|
6 26430 00016 0
|
Best before 30/12/2020
|
British Columbia, Alberta
|
Earth Notions
|
Raw Bitter Apricot Kernels
|
454 g
|
6 89076 42028 0
|
Best before: April 2020
Lot #: AK1803
Best before: April 2021
Lot #: AK1904
|
Ontario and nationally through Internet sales
|
Natural Herbs Trading Co., Ltd.
|
Bitter Apricot Kernels
|
100 g
|
None
|
3106030
|
British Columbia
|
Organic Traditions
|
Dried Bitter Apricot Kernels
|
227 g
|
6 27733 00900 3
|
All lot codes
|
National
|
Surrey Natural Foods
|
Organic Bitter Apricot Kernels
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0 201614
|
All Packed on dates up to and including 21-MR-12
|
British Columbia
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.
Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.
- Cyanide in apricot kernels
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
