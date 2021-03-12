Food Recall Warning - Consumption of certain apricot kernel products may cause cyanide poisoning Français

OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain apricot kernel products from the marketplace due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below as they contain excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional information

Apricot Power

Bitter Raw Apricot Seeds

226.8 g

7 528303 370840

EXP0121

National

Chen-Chen

Dried Apricot North Almond Seeds

170 g

0 20616 99366 4

Best Before:10.NOV.2021

British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan

Double Happiness

Dried Apricot Seed Mix

200 g

6 26430 00016 0

Best before 30/12/2020

British Columbia, Alberta

Earth Notions

Raw Bitter Apricot Kernels

454 g

6 89076 42028 0

Best before: April 2020

Lot #: AK1803

 

Best before: April 2021

Lot #: AK1904

Ontario and nationally through Internet sales

Natural Herbs Trading Co., Ltd.

Bitter Apricot Kernels

100 g

None

3106030

British Columbia

Organic Traditions

Dried Bitter Apricot Kernels

227 g

6 27733 00900 3

All lot codes

National

Surrey Natural Foods

Organic Bitter Apricot Kernels

Variable

Starting with 0 201614

All Packed on dates up to and including 21-MR-12

British Columbia

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

