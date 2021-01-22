Food Recall Warning - Clover Leaf brand Sardines Boneless Fillets - Garlic & Chive in Oil and Sardines Boneless Fillets - Smoked Jalapeño in Oil recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3pa9U2D

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Clover Leaf Seafoods Corp. is recalling Clover Leaf brand Sardines Boneless Fillets - Garlic & Chive in Oil and Sardines Boneless Fillets - Smoked Jalapeño in Oil from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets - Garlic & Chive in Oil 106 g 0 61362 46008 6 0170CBXP 2025 JN 18 0204CBXP 2025 JL 22 Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets - Smoked Jalapeño in Oil 106 g 0 61362 46009 3 0171CBXP 2025 JN 19 0218CBXP 2025 AU 05 0307CBXS 2025 NO 02

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Company information, Clover Leaf Seafoods Corp.: Consumer Affairs Recall Line, 1-888-686-1535

