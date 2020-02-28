Food Recall Warning - Certain Union Bay Seafood Ltd. brand Pacific Oysters recalled due to norovirus

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1582864290895/1582864297261

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Union Bay Seafood Ltd. is recalling certain Union Bay Seafood Ltd. brand Pacific Oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Union Bay Seafood Ltd. Pacific Oysters, Chef Creek Xsm 5 dozen None Harvest location: BC 14-8

Landfile: 1402060

Lot: W20200211 Harvest date: 10 Feb. 2020 Union Bay Seafood Ltd. Pacific Oysters, Cascadia Xsm 5 dozen None Harvest location: BC 14-8

Landfile: 1402060

Lot: W20200211 Harvest date: 10 Feb. 2020 Union Bay Seafood Ltd. Pacific Oysters, Royal Miyagi Xsm 5 dozen None Harvest location: BC 14-8

Landfile: 1402060

Lot: W20200211 Harvest date: 10 Feb. 2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

