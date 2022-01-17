Food Recall Warning - Certain Tiger Nuts recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : None

: None Product : Tiger Nuts

: Tiger Nuts Companies: African Foodways Market

African Foodways Market Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Other

Other What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sold at: None (product originated from Bistak Enterprises Inc.) Tiger Nuts 0.5 lb None All units sold up to and including November 18, 2021. African Foodways Market 1741 Pembina Hwy Winnipeg, MB African Foodways Market 1-A 282 St Anne's Rd Winnipeg, MB

Issue

African Foodways Market is recalling certain re-packaged Tiger Nuts from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.

The recalled product has been sold in Manitoba.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

