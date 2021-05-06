Food Recall Warning - Certain The Big Carrot brand juice products may be unsafe due to pieces of glass Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

May 06, 2021, 22:25 ET

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3b6xE2k

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Big Carrot is recalling certain The Big Carrot brand juice products from the marketplace due to pieces of glass. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

The Big Carrot

Heart of Gold

10 oz

07051

05 03

The Big Carrot

Heart of Gold

16 oz

07124

05 03

The Big Carrot

Orange Juice

16 oz

07135

05 03

The Big Carrot

Turmeric Ginger Shot

2 oz

07139

05 05

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, The Big Carrot: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

