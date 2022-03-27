Food Recall Warning - Certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Mar 27, 2022

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-taylor-shellfish-canada-ulc-brand-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus

Summary
  • Brand: Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC
  • Product: Certain oysters
  • Companies: Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC dba Fanny Bay Oysters
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus
  • Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
  • Audience: General public, Hotels, restaurants and institutions
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Taylor Shellfish
Canada ULC

Fanny Bay Oysters


(Petite, Xsmall,
Small, Medium,
Large, Xlarge)

Variable

None

Lot Number: 37297

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278757

Original Harvest Date: 03/04/2022

Process Date: 03/07/2022 to
03/16/2022

Lot Number: 37311

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278757

Original Harvest Date: 03/11/2022

Process Date: 03/16/2022 to
03/21/2022

Lot Number: 37316

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278757

Original Harvest Date: 03/14/2022

Process Date: 03/17/2022 to
03/22/2022

Lot Number: 37317

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278757

Original Harvest Date: 03/15/2022

Process Date: 03/21/2022 to
03/22/2022

Taylor Shellfish
Canada ULC

Royal Miyagi Oysters


(Petite, Xsmall,
Small, Medium,
Large, Xlarge)

Variable

None

Lot Number: 37297

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278757

Original Harvest Date: 03/04/2022

Process Date: 03/07/2022 to
03/16/2022

Lot Number: 37311

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278757

Original Harvest Date: 03/11/2022

Process Date: 03/16/2022 to
03/21/2022

Lot Number: 37316

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278757

Original Harvest Date: 03/14/2022

Process Date: 03/17/2022 to
03/22/2022

Lot Number: 37317

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278757

Original Harvest Date: 03/15/2022

Process Date: 03/21/2022 to
03/22/2022

Taylor Shellfish
Canada ULC

Fanny Bay Oysters


(Petite, Xsmall,
Small, Medium,
Large, Xlarge)

Variable

None

Lot Number: 37303

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278741

Original Harvest Date: 03/08/2022

Process Date: 03/08/2022 to
03/21/2022

Lot Number: 37304

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278741

Original Harvest Date: 03/10/2022

Process Date: 03/14/2022 to
03/21/2022

Taylor Shellfish
Canada ULC

Sunseeker Oysters


(Petite, Xsmall,
Small, Medium,
Large, Xlarge)

Variable

None

Lot Number: 37303

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278741

Original Harvest Date: 03/08/2022

Process Date: 03/08/2022 to
03/21/2022

Lot Number: 37304

Harvest Area/CLF#: 14-8/278741

Original Harvest Date: 03/10/2022

Process Date: 03/14/2022 to
03/21/2022
Issue

Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC dba Fanny Bay Oysters is recalling certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand Oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
  • Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

