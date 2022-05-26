Food Recall Warning - Certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-sweet-spot-chocolate-shop-brand-peanut-butter-containing-chocolates-recalled

Summary

Brand(s) : Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

: Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Product : Certain peanut butter-containing chocolates

: Certain peanut butter-containing chocolates Companies: Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Assorted chocolates (clear top) 9 count 14123931 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Assorted chocolates (clear top) 20 count 14123932 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Assorted chocolates (clear top) 52 count 14123934 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Assorted Chocolates (white box) 160 g 14123923 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Assorted Chocolates (white box) 160 g 10234676 All units sold at Avery's

Farm Market up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Assorted Chocolates (white box) 300 g 14123924 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Assorted Chocolates (white box) 600 g 14123925 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Dark Peanut Butter Cup 1 count 34570327 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Dark Peanut Butter Cup Variable None All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Balls 3 count 34570536 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Balls Variable None All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Bites 5 count 34570363 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Bites Variable None All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Cloud Variable None All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Cup 1 count 34570326 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Cup Variable None All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut butter lovers box 5 count 14123939 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Meltaway 6 Pc 6 count 34570223 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Meltaway 9 Pc 9 count 34570328 All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Meltaway Variable None All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Peanut Butter Patty 45 g None All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022 Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Silver Lining Variable None All units sold up to and

including May 25, 2022

Issue

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop is recalling certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Nova Scotia and online.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop, Telephone: 902-883-7417, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]