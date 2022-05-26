Food Recall Warning - Certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates recalled due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

May 26, 2022, 21:35 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-sweet-spot-chocolate-shop-brand-peanut-butter-containing-chocolates-recalled

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
  • Product: Certain peanut butter-containing chocolates
  • Companies: Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Assorted chocolates (clear top)

9 count

14123931

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Assorted chocolates (clear top)

20 count

14123932

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Assorted chocolates (clear top)

52 count

14123934

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Assorted Chocolates (white box)

160 g

14123923

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Assorted Chocolates (white box)

160 g

10234676

All units sold at Avery's
Farm Market up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Assorted Chocolates (white box)

300 g

14123924

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Assorted Chocolates (white box)

600 g

14123925

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Dark Peanut Butter Cup

1 count

34570327

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Dark Peanut Butter Cup

Variable

None

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Balls

3 count

34570536

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Balls

Variable

None

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Bites

5 count

34570363

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Bites

Variable

None

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Cloud

Variable

None

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Cup

1 count

34570326

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Cup

Variable

None

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut butter lovers box

5 count

14123939

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Meltaway 6 Pc

6 count

34570223

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Meltaway 9 Pc

9 count

34570328

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Meltaway

Variable

None

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Peanut Butter Patty

45 g

None

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop

Silver Lining

Variable

None

All units sold up to and
including May 25, 2022

Issue
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop is recalling certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Nova Scotia and online.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

 Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop, Telephone: 902-883-7417, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

