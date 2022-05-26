Food Recall Warning - Certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates recalled due to Salmonella
May 26, 2022, 21:35 ET
Summary
- Brand(s): Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
- Product: Certain peanut butter-containing chocolates
- Companies: Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Assorted chocolates (clear top)
|
9 count
|
14123931
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Assorted chocolates (clear top)
|
20 count
|
14123932
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Assorted chocolates (clear top)
|
52 count
|
14123934
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Assorted Chocolates (white box)
|
160 g
|
14123923
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Assorted Chocolates (white box)
|
160 g
|
10234676
|
All units sold at Avery's
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Assorted Chocolates (white box)
|
300 g
|
14123924
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Assorted Chocolates (white box)
|
600 g
|
14123925
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Dark Peanut Butter Cup
|
1 count
|
34570327
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Dark Peanut Butter Cup
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Balls
|
3 count
|
34570536
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Balls
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Bites
|
5 count
|
34570363
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Bites
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Cloud
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Cup
|
1 count
|
34570326
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Cup
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut butter lovers box
|
5 count
|
14123939
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Meltaway 6 Pc
|
6 count
|
34570223
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Meltaway 9 Pc
|
9 count
|
34570328
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Meltaway
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Peanut Butter Patty
|
45 g
|
None
|
All units sold up to and
|
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop
|
Silver Lining
|
Variable
|
None
|
All units sold up to and
Issue
Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop is recalling certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Nova Scotia and online.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
