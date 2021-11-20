Food Recall Warning - Certain sesame seed-containing products recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://bit.ly/3cw2hhZ

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information None Sesame seeds white org bulk Variable Starts with 2 72125 All units sold from August 11, 2021 to November 16, 2021, inclusively Sold at Amaranth Whole Foods Market The Enjoy Centre, 101 Riel Dr., St. Albert, AB None Sesame seeds white org bulk Variable Starts with 0 298569 Packed OCT-19-21 Sold at Amaranth 4th Street Market, 1407 4th St., Calgary, AB None Sesame seeds white org bulk Variable Starts with 0 200804 Packed on OCT-21-21 Sold at Amaranth Health, 5222 130 Ave. SE, Calgary, AB None Sesame seeds white org bulk Variable – sold in bulk None All product sold from August 23, 2021 to November 17, 2021, inclusively Sold at Amaranth Whole Foods Market, 7 Arbour Lake Dr. NW, Calgary, AB Going Nuts Salad Crunchy (Mix) 300 g 6 28110 71284 4 L2136 Sold in Alberta and online

Issue

Industry is recalling certain sesame seed-containing products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

