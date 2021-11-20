Food Recall Warning - Certain sesame seed-containing products recalled due to Salmonella
Nov 20, 2021, 20:22 ET
Product photos are available: https://bit.ly/3cw2hhZ
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): None, Going Nuts
- Product: Sesame seeds white org bulk, Salad Crunchy (Mix)
- Companies: Amaranth Whole Foods Market Inc., Going Nuts Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Additional Information
|
None
|
Sesame seeds white org bulk
|
Variable
|
Starts with
2 72125
|
All units sold from August 11, 2021 to November 16, 2021, inclusively
|
Sold at Amaranth Whole Foods Market The Enjoy Centre, 101 Riel Dr., St. Albert, AB
|
None
|
Sesame seeds white org bulk
|
Variable
|
Starts with 0 298569
|
Packed OCT-19-21
|
Sold at Amaranth 4th Street Market, 1407 4th St., Calgary, AB
|
None
|
Sesame seeds white org bulk
|
Variable
|
Starts with
0 200804
|
Packed on
OCT-21-21
|
Sold at Amaranth Health, 5222 130 Ave. SE, Calgary, AB
|
None
|
Sesame seeds white org bulk
|
Variable – sold in bulk
|
None
|
All product sold from August 23, 2021 to November 17, 2021, inclusively
|
Sold at Amaranth Whole Foods Market, 7 Arbour Lake Dr. NW, Calgary, AB
|
Going Nuts
|
Salad Crunchy (Mix)
|
300 g
|
6 28110 71284 4
|
L2136
|
Sold in Alberta and online
Issue
Industry is recalling certain sesame seed-containing products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
