Food Recall Warning - Certain Quality Fast Foods brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - HQ Fine Foods is recalling sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Quality Fast

Foods Deli Chicken

Salad Sandwich

White 188 g 0 58578 47537 9 BEST BEFORE

OC 03

OC 10 Quality Fast

Foods Deli Roast Beef

& Cheese

Sandwich White 196 g 0 58578 47533 1 BEST BEFORE

OC 03

OC 10 Quality Fast

Foods Deli Egg Salad

Sandwich White 188 g 0 58578 47535 5 BEST BEFORE

OC 03

OC 10

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products but there have been illnesses associated with imported diced chicken.

