Food Recall Warning - Certain milk products may be unsafe due to presence of sanitizer
Jan 24, 2020, 22:03 ET
OTTAWA, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Agropur Cooperative is recalling certain milk products from the marketplace due to the presence of sanitizer. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Sealtest
|
Skim Milk
|
2 L
|
64420001412
|
FE 08 (1490)
|
Sealtest
|
Skim Milk
|
4 L
|
64420001405
|
1490 FE08
|
Sealtest
|
1% Milk
|
4 L
|
64420001603
|
1490 FE08
|
Sealtest
|
2% Milk
|
4 L
|
64420000774
|
1490 FE08
|
Sealtest
|
2% Milk
|
1 L
|
64420000798
|
FE 08 (1490)
|
L'ecole, c'est nourissant
|
2% Milk
|
150 mL
|
55872001068
|
FE 08 (1490)
|
Sealtest
|
3.25% Milk
|
1 L
|
64420000244
|
FE 08 (1490)
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with sanitizer residue may not look or smell spoiled. Consumption of this product may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. The affected products should not be consumed.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Agropur Cooperative: Consumer Services Information at 1-800-501-1150 or see the details on the agropur.com website; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
