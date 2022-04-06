Food Recall Warning - Certain Kinder brand chocolate products recalled due to possible Salmonella Français

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-kinder-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-possible-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Kinder
  • Product: Certain chocolate products
  • Companies: Ferrero Canada Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Kinder

Schoko-Bons

200 g

0 62020 02763 4

 

 

Best before dates from

September 3, 2022 to

October 17, 2022

Kinder

Happy Moments -

Kinder Confections Assortment

191 g

0 62020 01575 4

 

Best before July 23, 2022

Kinder

Mini Eggs

110 g

0 62020 02582 1

 

Best before dates from

July 14, 2022 to

August 18, 2022

Kinder

Mini Eggs

182 g

0 62020 02576 0

 

Best before dates from

July 12, 2022 to

September 3, 2022

Kinder

 

Mix - Egg Hunt Kit

186 g

0 62020 01627 0

 

Best before dates from

July 1, 2022 to

July 8, 2022

Kinder

Mix - Egg Hunt Kit

186 g

0 62020 01629 4

 

Best before dates from

July 1, 2022 to

July 8, 2022

Kinder

Mix - 7 Easter treats

116 g

0 62020 01616 4

 

Best before dates from

June 19, 2022 to

August 23, 2022

Kinder

Surprise, Miraculous

100 g

0 62020 02603 3

 

 

Best before dates from

August 19, 2022 to

October 28, 2022

Kinder

Surprise, Natoons

100 g

0 62020 02572 2

 

Best before dates from

August 29, 2022 to

October 28, 2022

Kinder

Surprise

100 g

0 62020 02625 5

 

Best before November 29, 2022
 
Issue

Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

