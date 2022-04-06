Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-kinder-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-possible-salmonella

Summary

Brand(s) : Kinder

: Kinder Product : Certain chocolate products

: Certain chocolate products Companies : Ferrero Canada Ltd.

: Ferrero Canada Ltd. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Kinder Schoko-Bons 200 g 0 62020 02763 4 Best before dates from September 3, 2022 to October 17, 2022 Kinder Happy Moments - Kinder Confections Assortment 191 g 0 62020 01575 4 Best before July 23, 2022 Kinder Mini Eggs 110 g 0 62020 02582 1 Best before dates from July 14, 2022 to August 18, 2022 Kinder Mini Eggs 182 g 0 62020 02576 0 Best before dates from July 12, 2022 to September 3, 2022 Kinder Mix - Egg Hunt Kit 186 g 0 62020 01627 0 Best before dates from July 1, 2022 to July 8, 2022 Kinder Mix - Egg Hunt Kit 186 g 0 62020 01629 4 Best before dates from July 1, 2022 to July 8, 2022 Kinder Mix - 7 Easter treats 116 g 0 62020 01616 4 Best before dates from June 19, 2022 to August 23, 2022 Kinder Surprise, Miraculous 100 g 0 62020 02603 3 Best before dates from August 19, 2022 to October 28, 2022 Kinder Surprise, Natoons 100 g 0 62020 02572 2 Best before dates from August 29, 2022 to October 28, 2022 Kinder Surprise 100 g 0 62020 02625 5 Best before November 29, 2022

Issue

Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Ferrero Canada Ltd., 1-877-337-7376, Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]