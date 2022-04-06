Food Recall Warning - Certain Kinder brand chocolate products recalled due to possible Salmonella Français
Apr 06, 2022, 19:33 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-kinder-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-possible-salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Kinder
- Product: Certain chocolate products
- Companies: Ferrero Canada Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Kinder
|
Schoko-Bons
|
200 g
|
0 62020 02763 4
|
Best before dates from
September 3, 2022 to
October 17, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Happy Moments -
Kinder Confections Assortment
|
191 g
|
0 62020 01575 4
|
Best before July 23, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mini Eggs
|
110 g
|
0 62020 02582 1
|
Best before dates from
July 14, 2022 to
August 18, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mini Eggs
|
182 g
|
0 62020 02576 0
|
Best before dates from
July 12, 2022 to
September 3, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mix - Egg Hunt Kit
|
186 g
|
0 62020 01627 0
|
Best before dates from
July 1, 2022 to
July 8, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mix - Egg Hunt Kit
|
186 g
|
0 62020 01629 4
|
Best before dates from
July 1, 2022 to
July 8, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mix - 7 Easter treats
|
116 g
|
0 62020 01616 4
|
Best before dates from
June 19, 2022 to
August 23, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise, Miraculous
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02603 3
|
Best before dates from
August 19, 2022 to
October 28, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise, Natoons
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02572 2
|
Best before dates from
August 29, 2022 to
October 28, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02625 5
|
Best before November 29, 2022
Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Ferrero Canada Ltd., 1-877-337-7376, Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
