Food Recall Warning - Certain Jif brand Peanut Butters recalled due to Salmonella

Summary

Brand(s) : Jif

: Jif Product : Certain Jif brand Peanut Butters

: Certain Jif brand Peanut Butters Companies: Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Other

Other What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Jif Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter 375 g 0 51500 24556 9 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

200 Cups 200-18 g 0 51500 40200 9 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Dark Roast Creamy Peanut

Butter 500 g 0 51500 45163 2 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Dark Roast Creamy Peanut

Butter 1 kg 0 51500 45736 8 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Light Creamy Peanut Butter 500 g 0 51500 70037 2 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Light Creamy Peanut Butter 1 kg 0 51500 70038 9 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 500 g 0 51500 75002 5 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter 500 g 0 51500 75004 9 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 1 kg 0 51500 75005 6 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter 1 kg 0 51500 75006 3 1274 425 to 2140 425 Jif TO GO Creamy Peanut Butter 8

Individual Cups 250 g 0 51500 75007 0 1274 425 to 2140 425

Issue

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. is recalling certain Jif brand Peanut Butters from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

