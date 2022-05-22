Food Recall Warning - Certain Jif brand Peanut Butters recalled due to Salmonella
May 22, 2022, 14:43 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Jif
- Product: Certain Jif brand Peanut Butters
- Companies: Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Salmonella
- Category: Other
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Jif
|
Squeeze Creamy Peanut Butter
|
375 g
|
0 51500 24556 9
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Creamy Peanut Butter
|
200-18 g
|
0 51500 40200 9
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Dark Roast Creamy Peanut
|
500 g
|
0 51500 45163 2
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Dark Roast Creamy Peanut
|
1 kg
|
0 51500 45736 8
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Light Creamy Peanut Butter
|
500 g
|
0 51500 70037 2
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Light Creamy Peanut Butter
|
1 kg
|
0 51500 70038 9
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Creamy Peanut Butter
|
500 g
|
0 51500 75002 5
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Crunchy Peanut Butter
|
500 g
|
0 51500 75004 9
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Creamy Peanut Butter
|
1 kg
|
0 51500 75005 6
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
Crunchy Peanut Butter
|
1 kg
|
0 51500 75006 3
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
|
Jif
|
TO GO Creamy Peanut Butter 8
|
250 g
|
0 51500 75007 0
|
1274 425 to 2140 425
Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. is recalling certain Jif brand Peanut Butters from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information - Smucker Foods of Canada Corp., Telephone: 800-828-9980, Email: www.jif.ca/En/Contact-Us; Public enquiries - Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations - Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
