Food Recall Warning - Certain Enjoy Life brand Soft Baked Cookies - Chocolate Chip recalled due to possible presence of pieces of plastic

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-enjoy-life-brand-soft-baked-cookies-chocolate-chip-recalled-due-possible

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Enjoy Life

: Enjoy Life Product : Certain Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip

: Certain Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip Companies: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC

Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC Issue : Food – Extraneous material

: Food – Extraneous material Category: Grain products

Grain products What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies –

Chocolate Chip 170 g 8 53522 00019 1 23/FE/05

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. It has also been sold online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC, Telephone: 1-844-366-1172, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]