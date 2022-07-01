Food Recall Warning - Certain Enjoy Life brand bakery products recalled due to possible presence of pieces of plastic

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - 

Summary
  • Brand(s): Enjoy Life
  • Product: Certain bakery products  
  • Companies: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC
  • Issue: Food – Extraneous material
  • Category: Grain products
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Enjoy Life

Soft Baked Cookies -
Snickerdoodle

170 g

8 53522 00018 4

23/MR/10

 

Enjoy Life

Soft Baked Cookies –
Chocolate Chip

170 g

8 53522 00019 1

23/MR/05

23/MR/12

Enjoy Life

Soft Baked Cookies –
Double Chocolate
Brownie

170 g

8 53522 00021 4

23/MR/06

Enjoy Life

Chewy Bars –
Chocolate Chip and
Caramel

165 g

8 19597 01133 3

23/MR/03

Enjoy Life

Breakfast Ovals –
Chocolate Chip and
Banana

250 g

8 19597 01270 5

23/JA/18

23/JA/19

Enjoy Life

Breakfast Ovals –
Berry Medley

250 g

8 19597 01271 2

23/FE/10

23/MR/10
Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC, Telephone: 1-844-366-1172, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

