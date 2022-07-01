Food Recall Warning - Certain Enjoy Life brand bakery products recalled due to possible presence of pieces of plastic
Jul 01, 2022, 01:34 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-enjoy-life-brand-bakery-products-recalled-due-possible-presence-pieces-plastic
OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Enjoy Life
- Product: Certain bakery products
- Companies: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC
- Issue: Food – Extraneous material
- Category: Grain products
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Enjoy Life
|
Soft Baked Cookies -
|
170 g
|
8 53522 00018 4
|
23/MR/10
|
Enjoy Life
|
Soft Baked Cookies –
|
170 g
|
8 53522 00019 1
|
23/MR/05
23/MR/12
|
Enjoy Life
|
Soft Baked Cookies –
|
170 g
|
8 53522 00021 4
|
23/MR/06
|
Enjoy Life
|
Chewy Bars –
|
165 g
|
8 19597 01133 3
|
23/MR/03
|
Enjoy Life
|
Breakfast Ovals –
|
250 g
|
8 19597 01270 5
|
23/JA/18
23/JA/19
|
Enjoy Life
|
Breakfast Ovals –
|
250 g
|
8 19597 01271 2
|
23/FE/10
23/MR/10
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC, Telephone: 1-844-366-1172, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
