Summary

Brands : Dole, President's Choice

: Dole, President's Choice Product : Certain salad products

: Certain salad products Companies: Dole Canada Company

Dole Canada Company Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Fruits and vegetables – Fresh

Fruits and vegetables – Fresh What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Dole Garden Salad 340 g 0 71430 01135 5 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Very Veggie 283 g 0 71430 01008 2 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Greener Selection 312 g 0 71430 00965 9 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole American Blend 340 g 0 71430 00933 8 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Asian Island Crunch Suprême Kit 368 g 0 71430 01721 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Southwest Salad Suprême Kit 369 g 0 71430 01711 1 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Chop Chop Kit Peppercorn Ranch 257 g 0 71430 00098 4 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 Dole Chop Chop Kit Teriyaki Pineapple 276 g 0 71430 00182 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President's Choice Garden Salad 340 g 0 60383 22268 0 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President's Choice Mixed Greens 340 g 0 60383 00188 9 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President's Choice Ranch Salad Kit 347 g 0 60383 00493 4 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President's Choice Sesame Ginger Salad Kit 369 g 0 60383 02320 1 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022 President's Choice Southwest Salad Kit 369 g 0 60383 02319 5 All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022 and All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Issue

Dole Canada Company is recalling certain Dole and President's Choice brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

