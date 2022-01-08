Food Recall Warning - Certain Dole and President's Choice brand salad products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Jan 08, 2022, 00:16 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brands: Dole, President's Choice
- Product: Certain salad products
- Companies: Dole Canada Company
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
- Category: Fruits and vegetables – Fresh
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Dole
|
Garden Salad
|
340 g
|
0 71430 01135 5
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022
and
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
Dole
|
Very Veggie
|
283 g
|
0 71430 01008 2
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
Dole
|
Greener Selection
|
312 g
|
0 71430 00965 9
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
Dole
|
American Blend
|
340 g
|
0 71430 00933 8
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
Dole
|
Asian Island Crunch Suprême Kit
|
368 g
|
0 71430 01721 0
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
Dole
|
Southwest Salad Suprême Kit
|
369 g
|
0 71430 01711 1
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
Dole
|
Chop Chop Kit
Peppercorn Ranch
|
257 g
|
0 71430 00098 4
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
Dole
|
Chop Chop Kit
Teriyaki Pineapple
|
276 g
|
0 71430 00182 0
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
President's Choice
|
Garden Salad
|
340 g
|
0 60383 22268 0
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022
and
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
President's Choice
|
Mixed Greens
|
340 g
|
0 60383 00188 9
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
President's Choice
|
Ranch Salad Kit
|
347 g
|
0 60383 00493 4
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022
and
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
President's Choice
|
Sesame Ginger Salad Kit
|
369 g
|
0 60383 02320 1
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022
and
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
|
President's Choice
|
Southwest Salad Kit
|
369 g
|
0 60383 02319 5
|
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022
and
All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022
Issue
Dole Canada Company is recalling certain Dole and President's Choice brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Dole Food Company, Inc., Media Contact: Bil Goldfield, Director, Corporate Communications, Telephone: 818-874-4647; Product Questions/Comments: Dole Consumer Response Center, Telephone: 800-356-3111; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
