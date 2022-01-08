Food Recall Warning - Certain Dole and President's Choice brand salad products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jan 08, 2022, 00:16 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-dole-and-president-s-choice-brand-salad-products-recalled-due-listeria

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brands: Dole, President's Choice
  • Product: Certain salad products
  • Companies: Dole Canada Company
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
  • Category: Fruits and vegetables – Fresh
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Dole

Garden Salad

340 g

0 71430 01135 5

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022

 

and

 

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Dole

Very Veggie

283 g

0 71430 01008 2

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Dole

Greener Selection

312 g

0 71430 00965 9

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Dole

American Blend

340 g

0 71430 00933 8

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Dole

Asian Island Crunch Suprême Kit

368 g

0 71430 01721 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Dole

Southwest Salad  Suprême Kit

369 g

0 71430 01711 1

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Dole

Chop Chop Kit

Peppercorn Ranch

257 g

0 71430 00098 4

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Dole

Chop Chop Kit

Teriyaki Pineapple

276 g

0 71430 00182 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

President's Choice

Garden Salad

340 g

0 60383 22268 0

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022

 

and

 

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

President's Choice

Mixed Greens

340 g

0 60383 00188 9

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

President's Choice

Ranch Salad Kit

347 g

0 60383 00493 4

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022

 

and

 

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

President's Choice

Sesame Ginger Salad Kit

369 g

0 60383 02320 1

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022

 

and

 

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

President's Choice

Southwest Salad Kit

369 g

0 60383 02319 5

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "B" and a Best Before date up to and including January 8, 2022

 

and

 

All packages bearing a lot code beginning with "W" and a Best Before date up to and including January 9, 2022

Issue

Dole Canada Company is recalling certain Dole and President's Choice brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

