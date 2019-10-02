Food Recall Warning - Certain Deli Chef brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Oct 02, 2019, 02:37 ET
Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569995106821/1569995112960
OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Les aliments Deli Chef is recalling sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.
The following products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Deli Chef
|
Chicken Salad Sandwich – White Chicken Meat
|
160 g
|
056040380640
|
Best before up to and including
NO 15
Product Code: 68025
|
Deli Chef
|
Chicken Salad Sandwich – White Chicken Meat (Frozen)
|
160 g
|
056040380640
|
1129, 1509, 1899, 2079, 2289
Product Code: 68685
|
Deli Chef
|
Chicken Salade Sandwich
|
4.8 kg
|
10056040689511
|
Best before OC 08
Product Code: 68951
|
Deli Chef
|
Chicken Salade Sandwich
|
3.6 kg
|
10056040689702
|
Best before OC 16
Product Code: 68970
|
Deli Chef
|
Chicken Salade Sandwich
|
3.6 kg
|
10056040689719
|
Best before OC 16
Product Code: 68971
|
Deli Chef
|
Egg Salad Sandwich – With Chives
|
160 g
|
056040380527
|
Best before up to and including
NO 15
Product Code: 68022
|
Deli Chef
|
Egg Salad Sandwich – With Chives (Frozen)
|
160 g
|
056040380527
|
0989, 1299,1729, 1899, 2289
Product Code: 68682
|
Deli Chef
|
Egg Salade Sandwich
|
4.8 kg
|
10056040689535
|
Best before OC 08
Product Code: 68953
|
Deli Chef
|
Egg Salade Sandwich
|
3.6 kg
|
10056040689726
|
Best before OC 16
Product Code: 68972
|
Deli Chef
|
Egg Salade Sandwich
|
3.6 kg
|
10056040689733
|
Best before OC 16
Product Code: 68973
|
Deli Chef
|
Ham Salade Sandwich
|
3.6 kg
|
10056040689740
|
Best before OC 16
Product Code: 68974
|
Deli Chef
|
Ham Salade Sandwich
|
3.6 kg
|
10056040689757
|
Best before OC 16
Product Code: 68975
|
Deli Chef
|
Ham Filling
|
3 kg
|
10056040689689
|
2609
Product Code: 68968
|
Deli Chef
|
Roast Turkey Sandwich
|
3.29 kg
|
10056040689825
|
Best before OC 16
Product Code: 68982
|
Deli Chef
|
Roast Turkey Sandwich
|
3.48 kg
|
10056040689832
|
Best before OC 16
Product Code: 68983
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products but there have been illnesses associated with imported diced chicken.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
