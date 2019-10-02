Food Recall Warning - Certain Deli Chef brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569995106821/1569995112960

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Les aliments Deli Chef is recalling sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

The following products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

 

Deli Chef

Chicken Salad Sandwich – White Chicken Meat

160 g

056040380640

Best before up to and including

NO 15

Product Code: 68025

Deli Chef

Chicken Salad Sandwich – White Chicken Meat (Frozen)

160 g

056040380640

1129, 1509, 1899, 2079, 2289

Product Code: 68685

Deli Chef

Chicken Salade Sandwich

4.8 kg

10056040689511

Best before OC 08

Product Code: 68951

 

Deli Chef

Chicken Salade Sandwich

3.6 kg

 

10056040689702

Best before OC 16

Product Code: 68970

 

Deli Chef

Chicken Salade Sandwich

3.6 kg

10056040689719

Best before OC 16

Product Code: 68971

 

Deli Chef

Egg Salad Sandwich – With Chives

160 g

056040380527

Best before up to and including

NO 15

Product Code: 68022

Deli Chef

Egg Salad Sandwich – With Chives (Frozen)

160 g

056040380527

0989, 1299,1729, 1899, 2289

Product Code: 68682

Deli Chef

Egg Salade Sandwich

4.8 kg

10056040689535

Best before OC 08

Product Code: 68953      

Deli Chef

Egg Salade Sandwich

3.6 kg

 

10056040689726

Best before OC 16   

Product Code: 68972

Deli Chef

Egg Salade Sandwich

3.6 kg

 

10056040689733

Best before OC 16  

Product Code: 68973  

Deli Chef

Ham Salade Sandwich

3.6 kg

 

10056040689740

Best before OC 16

Product Code: 68974

Deli Chef

Ham Salade Sandwich

3.6 kg

 

10056040689757

Best before OC 16

Product Code: 68975

Deli Chef

Ham Filling

3 kg

10056040689689

2609

Product Code: 68968

Deli Chef

Roast Turkey Sandwich 

3.29 kg

 

10056040689825

Best before OC 16

Product Code: 68982

Deli Chef

Roast Turkey Sandwich

3.48 kg

10056040689832

Best before OC 16

Product Code: 68983

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products but there have been illnesses associated with imported diced chicken.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

