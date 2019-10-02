Food Recall Warning - Certain Deli Chef brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569995106821/1569995112960

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Les aliments Deli Chef is recalling sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

The following products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Deli Chef Chicken Salad Sandwich – White Chicken Meat 160 g 056040380640 Best before up to and including NO 15 Product Code: 68025 Deli Chef Chicken Salad Sandwich – White Chicken Meat (Frozen) 160 g 056040380640 1129, 1509, 1899, 2079, 2289 Product Code: 68685 Deli Chef Chicken Salade Sandwich 4.8 kg 10056040689511 Best before OC 08 Product Code: 68951 Deli Chef Chicken Salade Sandwich 3.6 kg 10056040689702 Best before OC 16 Product Code: 68970 Deli Chef Chicken Salade Sandwich 3.6 kg 10056040689719 Best before OC 16 Product Code: 68971 Deli Chef Egg Salad Sandwich – With Chives 160 g 056040380527 Best before up to and including NO 15 Product Code: 68022 Deli Chef Egg Salad Sandwich – With Chives (Frozen) 160 g 056040380527 0989, 1299,1729, 1899, 2289 Product Code: 68682 Deli Chef Egg Salade Sandwich 4.8 kg 10056040689535 Best before OC 08 Product Code: 68953 Deli Chef Egg Salade Sandwich 3.6 kg 10056040689726 Best before OC 16 Product Code: 68972 Deli Chef Egg Salade Sandwich 3.6 kg 10056040689733 Best before OC 16 Product Code: 68973 Deli Chef Ham Salade Sandwich 3.6 kg 10056040689740 Best before OC 16 Product Code: 68974 Deli Chef Ham Salade Sandwich 3.6 kg 10056040689757 Best before OC 16 Product Code: 68975 Deli Chef Ham Filling 3 kg 10056040689689 2609 Product Code: 68968 Deli Chef Roast Turkey Sandwich 3.29 kg 10056040689825 Best before OC 16 Product Code: 68982 Deli Chef Roast Turkey Sandwich 3.48 kg 10056040689832 Best before OC 16 Product Code: 68983

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products but there have been illnesses associated with imported diced chicken.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

