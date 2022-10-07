Food Recall Warning - Certain Circle K / Couche Tard brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-circle-k-couche-tard-brand-sandwiches-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Circle K / Couche Tard

: Circle K / Couche Tard Product : Sandwiches

: Sandwiches Companies: Aristo Cuisine

Aristo Cuisine Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Multiple food item

Multiple food item What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Circle K / Couche Tard Chicken Salad Club Sandwich (white) 255 g 8 74111 00969 2 Best Before: 08-OCT-2022 Circle K / Couche Tard Ham Salad Club Sandwich (white) 265 g 8 74111 00970 8 Best Before: 08-OCT-2022

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]