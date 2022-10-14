Food Recall Warning - Certain Circle K / Couche Tard brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Oct 14, 2022, 21:56 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Circle K / Couche Tard
- Product: Sandwiches
- Companies: Aristo Cuisine
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
- Category: Multiple food item
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Circle K /
|
Egg Salad
|
170 g
|
8 74111 00963 0
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Mexican Chicken Wrap
|
334 g
|
8 74111 00954 8
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Chicken Caesar Pita with
|
319 g
|
8 74111 00953 1
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Pizza Submarine
|
225 g
|
8 74111 00960 9
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Ham and Swiss Cheese
|
184 g
|
8 74111 00959 3
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Chicken Salad Club
|
255 g
|
8 74111 00969 2
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Ham Salad Club
|
265 g
|
8 74111 00970 8
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Chicken Caesar Salad with
|
261 g
|
8 74111 00966 1
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Three Meats Submarine
|
229 g
|
8 74111 00974 6
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
South-Western Steak
|
234 g
|
8 74111 00973 9
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|
120 g
|
8 74111 00978 4
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
|
164 g
|
8 74111 00977 7
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
Bourbon Beef Wrap
|
310 g
|
8 74111 00979 1
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
|
Circle K /
|
BLD Club Wrap
|
306 g
|
8 74111 00980 7
|
Best Before:
22-OC-12
22-OC-13
22-OC-14
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
