Food Recall Warning - Certain broccoli seeds sold by Junction Microgreens recalled due to Salmonella

Summary

Brand: none – sold by Junction Microgreens

Product: Broccoli seeds

Companies: Junction Microfarm (dba Junction Microgreens)

Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Other

What to do: Do not consume or use the recalled product

Audience: General public

Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None – sold by Junction Microgreens Broccoli seeds Approximately 12 g None Sold from June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021 at The Junction Farmers Market, Toronto, Ontario

Issue

Junction Microfarm (dba Junction Microgreens) is recalling certain broccoli seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume or use the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

