Food Recall Warning - Certain broccoli-containing deli products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Aug 14, 2021, 00:08 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain broccoli-containing deli products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below. 

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional Info / Distribution

None

Crunch Mix Dlx

Variable

Starting with 0235278

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Brocc/Cauli/Carrot

Variable

Starting with 0282038

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Broccoli Florettes

Variable

Starting with 0208203

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes

Variable

Starting with 0208183

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Veggie Stir Fry Mix

Variable

Starting with 0208551

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Vegetable Tray SS

Variable

Starting with 0252793

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Celebration Veg Tray W/O Dip

Variable

Starting with 0282995

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Celebration Veg Tray FS

Variable

Starting with 0203006

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Maple Leaf Vegetable Caro

Variable

Starting with 0260116

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Canada Day Tray

Variable

Starting with 0260116

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Veggie Might

Variable

Starting with 0265589

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Rainbow Veggie Platter

Variable

Starting with 0265583

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Vegetable Nibbler Tray Square

Variable

Starting with 0208673

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Veg Nibbler Tray  14IN Square

Variable

Starting with 0208675

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Broccoli Salad Small w/Cheddar contains Bacon

Variable

Starting with 0235231

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes

Variable

Starting with 0208183

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Celebration Swt Veg Tray

1000 g

Starting with 0208688

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Lrg GrabNGo Veggie Tray w/Dip

2.2 kg

Starting with 0208147

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Celebration Veg Tray Lg

Variable

Starting with 0254589

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Celebration Vegetable Carousel

950 g

Starting with 0282997

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Veggie Tray GrabNGo W/Dip Large

1.95 kg

Starting with 0265680

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Broccoli & Bacon Salad with Cheddar

Variable

Starting with 0227162

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Bacon Broccoli Cheddr Salad SS

Variable

Starting with 0217172

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Bacon Broccoli Salad

Variable

Starting with 0267332

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

None

Bacon Broccoli Salad SS

Variable

Starting with 0227332

All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021

Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

Hartland

Valufoods

Small Veggie

Variable

Starting with 230001

All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11

Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB

Hartland

Valufoods

Large Veggie

Variable

Starting with 250001

All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11

Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB

Hartland

Valufoods

Pasta Salad

Variable

Starting with 233357

All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14

Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB

Hartland

Valufoods

Broccoli Salad

Variable

Starting with 232348

All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14

Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

