Food Recall Warning - Certain broccoli-containing deli products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain broccoli-containing deli products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Info / Distribution None Crunch Mix Dlx Variable Starting with 0235278 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Brocc/Cauli/Carrot Variable Starting with 0282038 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Broccoli Florettes Variable Starting with 0208203 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes Variable Starting with 0208183 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Veggie Stir Fry Mix Variable Starting with 0208551 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Vegetable Tray SS Variable Starting with 0252793 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Celebration Veg Tray W/O Dip Variable Starting with 0282995 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Celebration Veg Tray FS Variable Starting with 0203006 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Maple Leaf Vegetable Caro Variable Starting with 0260116 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Canada Day Tray Variable Starting with 0260116 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Veggie Might Variable Starting with 0265589 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Rainbow Veggie Platter Variable Starting with 0265583 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Vegetable Nibbler Tray Square Variable Starting with 0208673 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Veg Nibbler Tray 14IN Square Variable Starting with 0208675 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Broccoli Salad Small w/Cheddar contains Bacon Variable Starting with 0235231 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes Variable Starting with 0208183 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Celebration Swt Veg Tray 1000 g Starting with 0208688 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Lrg GrabNGo Veggie Tray w/Dip 2.2 kg Starting with 0208147 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Celebration Veg Tray Lg Variable Starting with 0254589 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Celebration Vegetable Carousel 950 g Starting with 0282997 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Veggie Tray GrabNGo W/Dip Large 1.95 kg Starting with 0265680 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Broccoli & Bacon Salad with Cheddar Variable Starting with 0227162 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Bacon Broccoli Cheddr Salad SS Variable Starting with 0217172 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Bacon Broccoli Salad Variable Starting with 0267332 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island None Bacon Broccoli Salad SS Variable Starting with 0227332 All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021 Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island Hartland Valufoods Small Veggie Variable Starting with 230001 All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB Hartland Valufoods Large Veggie Variable Starting with 250001 All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB Hartland Valufoods Pasta Salad Variable Starting with 233357 All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14 Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB Hartland Valufoods Broccoli Salad Variable Starting with 232348 All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14 Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

