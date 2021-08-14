Food Recall Warning - Certain broccoli-containing deli products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Aug 14, 2021, 00:08 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain broccoli-containing deli products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
None
|
Crunch Mix Dlx
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0235278
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Brocc/Cauli/Carrot
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0282038
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Broccoli Florettes
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0208203
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0208183
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Veggie Stir Fry Mix
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0208551
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Vegetable Tray SS
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0252793
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Celebration Veg Tray W/O Dip
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0282995
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Celebration Veg Tray FS
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0203006
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Maple Leaf Vegetable Caro
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0260116
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Canada Day Tray
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0260116
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Veggie Might
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0265589
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Rainbow Veggie Platter
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0265583
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Vegetable Nibbler Tray Square
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0208673
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Veg Nibbler Tray 14IN Square
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0208675
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Broccoli Salad Small w/Cheddar contains Bacon
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0235231
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0208183
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Celebration Swt Veg Tray
|
1000 g
|
Starting with 0208688
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Lrg GrabNGo Veggie Tray w/Dip
|
2.2 kg
|
Starting with 0208147
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Celebration Veg Tray Lg
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0254589
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Celebration Vegetable Carousel
|
950 g
|
Starting with 0282997
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Veggie Tray GrabNGo W/Dip Large
|
1.95 kg
|
Starting with 0265680
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Broccoli & Bacon Salad with Cheddar
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0227162
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Bacon Broccoli Cheddr Salad SS
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0217172
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Bacon Broccoli Salad
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0267332
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
None
|
Bacon Broccoli Salad SS
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0227332
|
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
|
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
|
Hartland
Valufoods
|
Small Veggie
|
Variable
|
Starting with 230001
|
All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11
|
Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB
|
Hartland
Valufoods
|
Large Veggie
|
Variable
|
Starting with 250001
|
All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11
|
Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB
|
Hartland
Valufoods
|
Pasta Salad
|
Variable
|
Starting with 233357
|
All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14
|
Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB
|
Hartland
Valufoods
|
Broccoli Salad
|
Variable
|
Starting with 232348
|
All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14
|
Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
