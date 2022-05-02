Food Recall Warning - Certain blue organic poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella
May 02, 2022, 20:22 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): None
- Product: Certain blue organic poppy seeds
- Companies: Healthy Planet - Oakville
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled product
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
None
|
Blue organic poppy
|
Variable (sold
|
None
|
All packages sold up to
Healthy Planet - Oakville is recalling certain blue organic poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold at Healthy Planet - Oakville, 2501 Hyde Park Gate, Unit C2, Oakville, Ontario.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
- Do not consume the recalled product
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
