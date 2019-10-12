Food Recall Warning - Butcher's Pride Corned Beef and Pastrami recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1570907715707/1570907721821

OTTAWA, Oct. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Nossack Fine Meats Ltd. is recalling Butcher's Pride Corned Beef and Pastrami from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Butcher's Pride Corned Beef Variable NA BEST BEFORE 2019NO27 Butcher's Pride Pastrami Variable NA BEST BEFORE 2019NO27

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

