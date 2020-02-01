Food Recall Warning - Bottled clams from Cielo Glamping Maritime recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1580602213962/1580602220335

OTTAWA, Feb. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Cielo Glamping Maritime is recalling bottled clams from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in New Brunswick.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None Bottled clams (no label) 500 ml None None – Sold from Cielo Glamping Maritime, 232 Chemin des Huîtres, Haut-Shippigan NB None Bottled clams (no label) 1 L None None – Sold from Cielo Glamping Maritime, 232 Chemin des Huîtres, Haut-Shippigan NB

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

