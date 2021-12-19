Food Recall Warning - Aoun brand Tahineh recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-aoun-brand-tahineh-recalled-due-salmonella

Summary

Brand(s) : Aoun

: Aoun Product : Tahineh – Ground Sesame 100%

: Tahineh – Ground Sesame 100% Companies: Phoenicia Group Inc.

Phoenicia Group Inc. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds

Nuts, grains, and seeds What to do : Do not consume the recalled product

: Do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Aoun Tahineh – Ground Sesame 100% 907 g 5 283000 902160 Best Before: 10/2022 Lot #1410H/THA

Issue

Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Aoun brand Tahineh from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do



If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

