Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3qkCgqB

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wilton Industries Canada Company is recalling Wilton brand sprinkle products from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Wilton Sprinkles Valentine Chip Crunch 98 g 0 70896 04277 4 All codes where milk

is not declared on the

label Wilton Sprinkles Rainbow Chip Crunch 148 g 0 70896 45364 8 All codes where milk

is not declared on the

label Wilton Sprinkles Holiday Mix 215 g 0 70896 27649 0 All codes where milk

is not declared on the

label Wilton Sprinkles Assorted Treat Toppings 74 g 0 70896 09722 4 All codes where milk

is not declared on the

label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions in Canada associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Consumer Care Hotline, Toll-free: 1-800-794-5866 Mondays thru Thursdays, 8 am to 4:30 pm CT, and Fridays, 8 am to 1 pm CT, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

