Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet brand Meat Lasagna recalled due to undeclared cashew
Jul 27, 2022, 17:04 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/vicentina-fine-foods-gourmet-brand-meat-lasagna-recalled-due-undeclared-cashew
OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet
- Product: Meat lasagna
- Companies: Vicentina Fine Italian Foods
- Issue: Food – Allergen –Tree nut
- Category: Multiple food item
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet
|
Meat Lasagna
|
1 count
|
None
|
All units sold up to and including July 22, 2022.
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain cashew which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
