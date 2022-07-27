Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/vicentina-fine-foods-gourmet-brand-meat-lasagna-recalled-due-undeclared-cashew

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet

: Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet Product : Meat lasagna

: Meat lasagna Companies : Vicentina Fine Italian Foods

: Vicentina Fine Italian Foods Issue : Food – Allergen –Tree nut

: Food – Allergen –Tree nut Category : Multiple food item

: Multiple food item What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet Meat Lasagna 1 count None All units sold up to and including July 22, 2022.

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain cashew which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]