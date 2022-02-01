FOOD RECALL WARNING (ALLERGEN) - VARIOUS TWO BEARS BRAND OAT MILK PRODUCTS RECALLED DUE TO UNDECLARED MILK
Feb 01, 2022, 23:03 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-two-bears-brand-oat-milk-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Two Bears
- Product: Various oat milk products
- Companies: Two Bears
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
- What to do: If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Two Bears
|
Unsweetened Oat
Barista Friendly
|
1 L
|
6 28504 30905 6
|
SEP 07 2022
H-07
|
Two Bears
|
Vanilla Coffee
|
250 mL
|
6 28504 30904 9
|
13 NOV 2022
27 NOV 2022
28 NOV 2022
14 DEC 2022
|
Two Bears
|
Frothed Chocolate
Oat M*lk
|
250 mL
|
6 28504 30908 7
|
12 DEC 2022
|
Two Bears
|
Salted Caramel
|
250 mL
|
6 28504 30909 4
|
30 NOV 2022
|
Two Bears
|
Black Coffee
|
250 mL
|
6 28504 30903 2
|
29 NOV 2022
|
Two Bears
|
Frothed Matcha
|
250 mL
|
6 28504 30910 0
|
08 NOV 2022
15 NOV 2022
|
Two Bears
|
Frothed Chai Tea
|
250 mL
|
6 28504 30907 0
|
10 NOV 2022
Issue
Two Bears is recalling various Two Bears brand oat milk products from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled products
- If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by test results.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media Company information, Two Bears, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article