FOOD RECALL WARNING (ALLERGEN) - VARIOUS TWO BEARS BRAND OAT MILK PRODUCTS RECALLED DUE TO UNDECLARED MILK

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-two-bears-brand-oat-milk-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Two Bears

: Two Bears Product : Various oat milk products

: Various oat milk products Companies: Two Bears

Two Bears Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled products

: If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Two Bears Unsweetened Oat

M*lk Barista Friendly 1 L 6 28504 30905 6 SEP 07 2022 H-07 Two Bears Vanilla Coffee

Frothed Latte with

Oat M*lk 250 mL 6 28504 30904 9 13 NOV 2022 27 NOV 2022 28 NOV 2022 14 DEC 2022 Two Bears Frothed Chocolate Oat M*lk 250 mL 6 28504 30908 7 12 DEC 2022 Two Bears Salted Caramel

Coffee Frothed Latte with

Oat M*lk 250 mL 6 28504 30909 4 30 NOV 2022 Two Bears Black Coffee

Frothed Latte with

Oat Milk 250 mL 6 28504 30903 2 29 NOV 2022 Two Bears Frothed Matcha

Tea Latte with

Oat M*lk 250 mL 6 28504 30910 0 08 NOV 2022 15 NOV 2022 Two Bears Frothed Chai Tea

Latte with Oat

M*lk 250 mL 6 28504 30907 0 10 NOV 2022

Issue

Two Bears is recalling various Two Bears brand oat milk products from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media Company information, Two Bears, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]