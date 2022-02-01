FOOD RECALL WARNING (ALLERGEN) - VARIOUS TWO BEARS BRAND OAT MILK PRODUCTS RECALLED DUE TO UNDECLARED MILK

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 01, 2022, 23:03 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-two-bears-brand-oat-milk-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Two Bears
  • Product:  Various oat milk products
  • Companies: Two Bears
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Two Bears

Unsweetened Oat
M*lk

Barista Friendly

1 L

6 28504 30905 6

SEP 07 2022

H-07

 

Two Bears

Vanilla Coffee
Frothed Latte with
Oat M*lk

250 mL

6 28504 30904 9

13 NOV 2022

27 NOV 2022

28 NOV 2022

14 DEC 2022

Two Bears

Frothed Chocolate

Oat M*lk

250 mL

6 28504 30908 7

12 DEC 2022

 

Two Bears

Salted Caramel
Coffee Frothed Latte with
Oat M*lk

250 mL

6 28504 30909 4

30 NOV 2022

Two Bears

Black Coffee
Frothed Latte with
Oat Milk

 

250 mL

6 28504 30903 2

29 NOV 2022

Two Bears

Frothed Matcha
Tea Latte with
Oat M*lk

250 mL

6 28504 30910 0

08 NOV 2022

15 NOV 2022

Two Bears

Frothed Chai Tea
Latte with Oat
M*lk

250 mL

6 28504 30907 0

10 NOV 2022

Issue

Two Bears is recalling various Two Bears brand oat milk products from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.  

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products
  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media Company information, Two Bears, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

