Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Various Salento Organics brand dark chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk
Feb 25, 2023, 15:35 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Salento Organics
- Product: Various dark chocolate products
- Companies: Salento Organics
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Salento
|
Dark chocolate
|
113 g
|
8 60006 27413 9
|
Best By 05 2024
L.1022 11
7744061
|
Salento
|
Dark chocolate
|
113 g
|
8 60006 27411 5
|
Best By 05 2024
L.1022 14
7774061
|
Salento
|
Organic banana
|
113 g
|
8 60006 27414 6
|
Best By 02 2024
L.0322 13
5740751
|
Salento
|
Organic peanuts
|
113 g
|
8 60006 27415 3
|
Best By 02 2024
L.0322 15
5830751
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
