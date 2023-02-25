Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-salento-organics-brand-dark-chocolate-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Salento Organics

: Salento Organics Product : Various dark chocolate products

: Various dark chocolate products Companies: Salento Organics

Salento Organics Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Salento

Organics Dark chocolate

pineapple bites 113 g 8 60006 27413 9 Best By 05 2024 L.1022 11 7744061 Salento

Organics Dark chocolate

pitaya (dragon

fruit) bites 113 g 8 60006 27411 5 Best By 05 2024 L.1022 14 7774061 Salento

Organics Organic banana

dark chocolate

clusters 113 g 8 60006 27414 6 Best By 02 2024 L.0322 13 5740751 Salento

Organics Organic peanuts

dark chocolate

dipped 113 g 8 60006 27415 3 Best By 02 2024 L.0322 15 5830751

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]