Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/two-bears-brand-unsweetened-oat-mlk-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Two Bears

: Two Bears Product : Unsweetened Oat M*lk Barista Friendly

: Unsweetened Oat M*lk Barista Friendly Companies: Two Bears

Two Bears Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled product

: If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Two Bears Unsweetened Oat M*lk Barista Friendly 1 L 6 28504 30905 6 JAN 30 2022 L-30

Issue

Two Bears is recalling Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Two Bears, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]