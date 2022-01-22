Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk recalled due to undeclared milk
Jan 22, 2022, 13:21 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Two Bears
- Product: Unsweetened Oat M*lk Barista Friendly
- Companies: Two Bears
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
- What to do: If you have an allergy to milk do not consume the recalled product
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Two Bears
|
Unsweetened Oat M*lk
Barista Friendly
|
1 L
|
6 28504 30905 6
|
JAN 30 2022
L-30
Issue
Two Bears is recalling Two Bears brand Unsweetened Oat M*lk from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally and online.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
- If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Two Bears, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
