Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Tree Brewing Co. brand Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler recalled due to undeclared sulphites Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

May 13, 2022, 22:08 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/tree-brewing-co-brand-golden-larch-grapefruit-radler-recalled-due-undeclared-sulphites

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Tree Brewing Co.
  • Product: Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler
  • Companies: Tree Brewing Co.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Sulphites
  • Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)
  • What to do: If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Tree Brewing Co.

Golden Larch
Grapefruit Radler

473 mL

6 24524 21543 8

PACKAGED

16MAR2022

Tree Brewing Co.

Season Pass 8-pack

(contains 2 cans of
Golden Larch)

8 x 473 mL

6 24524 45498 1

PACKAGED

15MAR2022
Issue

Tree Brewing Co. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Tree Brewing Co., [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)