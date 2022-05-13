Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/tree-brewing-co-brand-golden-larch-grapefruit-radler-recalled-due-undeclared-sulphites

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Tree Brewing Co.

: Tree Brewing Co. Product : Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler

: Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler Companies: Tree Brewing Co.

Tree Brewing Co. Issue : Food – Allergen – Sulphites

: Food – Allergen – Sulphites Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)

Beverages (Alcoholic) What to do : If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products

: If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Tree Brewing Co. Golden Larch

Grapefruit Radler 473 mL 6 24524 21543 8 PACKAGED 16MAR2022 Tree Brewing Co. Season Pass 8-pack (contains 2 cans of

Golden Larch) 8 x 473 mL 6 24524 45498 1 PACKAGED 15MAR2022

Issue

Tree Brewing Co. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Tree Brewing Co., [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]