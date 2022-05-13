Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Tree Brewing Co. brand Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler recalled due to undeclared sulphites Français
May 13, 2022, 22:08 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Tree Brewing Co.
- Product: Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler
- Companies: Tree Brewing Co.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Sulphites
- Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)
- What to do: If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Tree Brewing Co.
|
Golden Larch
|
473 mL
|
6 24524 21543 8
|
PACKAGED
16MAR2022
|
Tree Brewing Co.
|
Season Pass 8-pack
(contains 2 cans of
|
8 x 473 mL
|
6 24524 45498 1
|
PACKAGED
15MAR2022
Tree Brewing Co. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Tree Brewing Co., [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
