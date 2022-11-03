Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Tiramisu Twist Cookies recalled due to undeclared almond and hazelnut

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/tiramisu-twist-cookies-recalled-due-undeclared-almond-and-hazelnut

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None Tiramisu Twist Cookie 96 g 4 562138 450820 All codes where almond and hazelnut are not declared on the label

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains almond and hazelnut which are not declared on the label.

The affected product has been sold at Daiso, 810 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

