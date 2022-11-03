Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Tiramisu Twist Cookies recalled due to undeclared almond and hazelnut

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Nov 03, 2022, 23:56 ET

Summary
  • Product: Tiramisu Twist Cookie
  • Companies: Daiso California LLC
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Tree nut
  • Category: Grain products
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None

Tiramisu Twist Cookie

96 g

4 562138 450820

All codes where almond and hazelnut are not declared on the label
Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains almond and hazelnut which are not declared on the label.

The affected product has been sold at Daiso, 810 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

