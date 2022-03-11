Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Taisun brand Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/taisun-brand-vegetarian-mushroom-jerky-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand : Taisun

: Taisun Product : Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky

: Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky Companies: Uncle T Food

Uncle T Food Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Other

Other What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Taisun Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky 169 g 4 710095 805072 All codes where

milk is not

declared on the

label

Issue

Uncle T Food is recalling Taisun brand Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a

serious or life-threatening reaction

serious or life-threatening reaction Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were

purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

