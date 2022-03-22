Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Taisun brand Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky (Hot) recalled due to undeclared milk Français

Summary

  • Brand: Taisun
  • Product: Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky (Hot)
  • Companies: Uncle T Food
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Other
  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Taisun

Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky (Hot)

169 g

4 710095 805096

All codes where
milk is not
declared on the
label

Issue

Uncle T Food is recalling Taisun brand Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky (Hot) from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

