Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - T.A.S. brand Coconut Water recalled due to undeclared milk

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 24, 2022, 20:05 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): T.A.S.
  • Product: Coconut Water
  • Companies: Canda Six Fortune Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

T.A.S.

Coconut Water

310 ml

8 04531 11030 2

MFD: 2021.NOV.10  L02

EXP: 2023. NOV. 09
Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

