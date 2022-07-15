Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Stuffed Fish Ball recalled due to undeclared egg
Jul 15, 2022, 17:43 ET
Summary
- Product: Stuffed Fish Ball
- Companies: Xinpangao International Trade Corporation
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
- Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
N/A (Chinese characters only)
|
Stuffed Fish Ball
|
340 g
|
6 920732 127896
|
07/02/2024
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain egg which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected], Media relations : Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
