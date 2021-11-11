Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - String Cheese Roll Fish Cake recalled due to undeclared egg
Nov 11, 2021, 13:15 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/string-cheese-roll-fish-cake-recalled-due-undeclared-egg
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary
- Brand: None – Korean characters only
- Product: String Cheese Roll Fish Cake
- Companies: Flying Fish Trading Inc.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
- Category: Fish and seafood – Processed
- What to do: If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
None – Korean
|
String Cheese Roll
|
150 g
|
None
|
Best before:
2023-07-22
Issue
Flying Fish Trading Inc. is recalling String Cheese Roll Fish Cake from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
- If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article