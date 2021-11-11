Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - String Cheese Roll Fish Cake recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/string-cheese-roll-fish-cake-recalled-due-undeclared-egg

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary

Brand : None – Korean characters only

: None – Korean characters only Product : String Cheese Roll Fish Cake

: String Cheese Roll Fish Cake Companies: Flying Fish Trading Inc.

Flying Fish Trading Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Egg

: Food – Allergen – Egg Category: Fish and seafood – Processed

Fish and seafood – Processed What to do : If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products

: If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None – Korean

characters only String Cheese Roll

Fish Cake (Premium

Magnolia Fish Cake) 150 g None Best before: 2023-07-22

Issue

Flying Fish Trading Inc. is recalling String Cheese Roll Fish Cake from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

