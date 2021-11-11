Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - String Cheese Roll Fish Cake recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/string-cheese-roll-fish-cake-recalled-due-undeclared-egg

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary

  • Brand: None – Korean characters only
  • Product: String Cheese Roll Fish Cake
  • Companies: Flying Fish Trading Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
  • Category: Fish and seafood – Processed
  • What to do: If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

None – Korean
characters only

String Cheese Roll
Fish Cake (Premium
Magnolia Fish Cake)

150 g

None

Best before:

2023-07-22

Issue
Flying Fish Trading Inc. is recalling String Cheese Roll Fish Cake from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
  • If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

