Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - shrimp dumpling with fish wrapper recalled due to undeclared egg

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product : shrimp dumpling with fish wrapper

: shrimp dumpling with fish wrapper Companies: Xinpangao International Trade Corporation

Xinpangao International Trade Corporation Issue : Food – Allergen – Egg

: Food – Allergen – Egg Category: Fish and seafood (Processed, Frozen, Fresh, Canned)

Fish and seafood (Processed, Frozen, Fresh, Canned) What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None shrimp dumpling with fish wrapper 340 gram 6 920732 127940 All packages sold up to and including June 23, 2022



Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Xinpangao International Food Corporation, Telephone: 647-888-1638, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]