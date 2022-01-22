Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/shirakiku-brand-baked-red-bean-cake-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Shirakiku

: Shirakiku Product : Baked Red Bean Cake

: Baked Red Bean Cake Companies: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Grain products

Grain products What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Shirakiku Baked Red Bean Cake 318 g (6 pieces) 0 74410 65714 7 All codes that do

not declare milk

on the label

Issue

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. is recalling Shirakiku brand Baked Red Bean Cake from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Telephone: 604-303-8620, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]