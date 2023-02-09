OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/sherbon-brand-falooda-drink-mango-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Summary

Brand(s) : Sherbon

: Sherbon Product : Falooda Drink – Mango

: Falooda Drink – Mango Companies: Super Asia Food & Spices

Super Asia Food & Spices Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sherbon Falooda Drink –

Mango 290 ml 6 67064 00020 1 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label



Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]