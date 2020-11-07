Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sharwood's brand Tikka Curry Paste recalled due to undeclared mustard Français
Nov 07, 2020, 16:32 ET
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604782091999/1604782099042
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Tree of Life Canada ULC is recalling Sharwood's brand Tikka Curry Paste from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Sharwood's
|
Tikka Curry Paste
|
255 mL
|
7 56781 00292 3
|
MAY 2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Company information, Tree of Life Canada ULC: [email protected], 1-800-263-7054; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]